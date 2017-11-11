Image caption Carl Sargeant died on Tuesday after an investigation was launched into his conduct

The family of Carl Sergeant has criticised a decision to use a Welsh official to set up an inquiry on how allegations against him were handled.

The AM for Alyn and Deeside was found dead four days after he was sacked from the Welsh Government cabinet by Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones.

Mr Sergeant was being investigated over claims of "touching or groping" and is understood to have taken his own life.

His family want the inquiry established by a civil servant from outside Wales.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Government said: "The impartiality of the civil service is a given."

Mr Jones announced the inquiry on Friday, which will look into how he handled the allegations against Mr Sergeant and his subsequent actions.

The first minister has suggested a senior QC should carry out the work.

Mr Sergeant, 49, had been sacked as Wales' communities secretary and suspended from the Labour party.

His family disputed the inquiry would be independent if it was established by the Welsh Government Permanent Secretary Shan Morgan.

They said: "In response to the statement made by the first minister and to reiterate the family's original request, the inquiry must be established by a body that is fully independent of Welsh Government.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said he would try to "provide answers" for Mr Sargeant's family.

"The Permanent Secretary reports directly to the First Minister and is therefore not independent.

"We believe that a truly independent body must also be responsible for agreeing the terms of reference and appointing the chair and secretariat for the inquiry."

It is understood the family would prefer a civil servant from the UK Government to establish the inquiry.

'Effectiveness'

Peter Watkin-Jones, a specialist in public inquiries, told BBC Radio Wales: "The effectiveness of an inquiry will very much depend on what it is a QC is asked to do and that completely depends on the terms of reference.

"It is customary for the people affected by this, in this case Mr Sergeant's family, to have input into that so that they get a measure of satisfaction and they know what is being inquired into."

Mr Watkin Jones, who works for at Evershed Sutherland law firm, said the family would be asked to give their view on the choice of QC although they were unlikely to have a veto on any choice.

"Clearly their wishes to see things properly investigated will be taken on board but the independence comes from the QC himself or herself," he said.

"There's been a lot of discussion of the independence of the people establishing the inquiry. It's bound to be someone from government because government will end up paying for it.

"The independence is guaranteed by the identification of the QC and what it is they (are looking) into."