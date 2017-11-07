Image caption Carl Sargeant had been a Welsh Government minister for eight years

Carl Sargeant, who was found dead on Tuesday, had been a long-serving member of the Welsh Government until his sudden dismissal on Friday.

Born in 1968 in St Asaph, Denbighshire, he worked at a chemical manufacturing plant, had been a quality and environmental auditor and an industrial firefighter.

Mr Sargeant, who lived in Connah's Quay, served on the town council and as governor of Deeside College and Ysgol Bryn Deva.

First elected as Labour assembly member for Alyn and Deeside in 2003, he was appointed chief whip and deputy minister for assembly business following the 2007 election.

Mr Sargeant was promoted to the cabinet in December 2009 as minister for social justice and local government. He subsequently served as housing minister and natural resources minister before being appointed cabinet secretary for communities and children in May 2016.

He was a key force in the drive to pass legislation in 2015 to tackle domestic violence, urging people to identify those responsible in an impassioned speech against "narcissistic sociopaths" in the Senedd in February.

Mr Sargeant was also the minister leading the Welsh Government's response to the Grenfell Tower fire in London, spearheading action to ensure high-rise blocks in Wales were as safe as they could be.

In 2011 as local government minister he sent in commissioners to take over the running of Anglesey council after years of political infighting.