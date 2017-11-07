Image caption Carl Sargeant was communities and children's secretary until last Friday

Welsh Labour's Carl Sargeant, who faced a party investigation into allegations about his personal conduct, has been found dead.

The Alun and Deeside AM had lost his ministerial job as cabinet secretary for communities and children last week.

A family statement said his relatives were "devastated beyond words" at the loss of "the glue that bound us together".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the death was "deeply shocking news".

The Welsh Assembly's business for Tuesday has been cancelled as a mark of respect.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "Carl was a friend as well as a colleague and I am shocked and deeply saddened by his death.

"He made a big contribution to Welsh public life and fought tirelessly for those he represented both as a minister and as a local assembly member.

"He will be a great loss both to our party and to the Senedd."

Elin Jones, assembly presiding officer, said Mr Sargeant "served the people of Alyn and Deeside with pride and determination and he made an enormous contribution to the development of this democratic institution".

"On behalf of all the members and those who work at the National Assembly for Wales, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to his family and colleagues," she added.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said: "Our Parliament has lost a stalwart and many of us have lost a friend."

Mr Sargeant was married and had two children.

