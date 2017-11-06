Image copyright Getty Images

Plaid Cymru is calling on the Welsh Government to publish assessments of the potential impact of Brexit on Wales.

In a letter to the first minister, leader Leanne Wood asks whether ministers have received any such assessments from Westminster.

She also calls on the Welsh Government to publish its own study of how leaving the EU will affect the Welsh economy.

The Welsh Government said it had published all available evidence.

It comes after Labour won a vote in the House of Commons last week effectively forcing the UK government to release its Brexit economic impact studies.

The government has already published a list of the assessments it has undertaken to show the potential impact of leaving the EU on 58 economic sectors.

Ministers in Westminster had argued releasing them would undermine its negotiating position, but Brexit Secretary David Davis said his department would be "as open as we can" in passing the documents to the Commons' Brexit Committee.

Last week, in response to a question from Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards, Brexit Minister Robin Walker said an impact assessment on the whole of the Welsh economy did not exist, rather "there were cross-cutting reports, based on sectors across the whole of the UK".

Image copyright BBC/Getty Image caption Leanne Wood has urged Carwyn Jones to share information on the impact of Brexit at the "earliest opportunity"

In her letter, Ms Wood asks Carwyn Jones to "clarify whether you know of, or have access to, any UK government analysis of Brexit's impact on the Welsh economy" and, if so, to "publish this information at the earliest possible opportunity".

"In the spirit of democracy, transparency and fact-based policy making, I am calling on you to publish a Welsh Government Brexit impact assessment, which outlines in full your administration's view as to how Brexit will impact the Welsh economy," she added.

A Welsh Government spokesman said the UK government had not shared such reports but agreed they should be made public.

On Monday, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns and Brexit Minister Robin Walker will give evidence to the Welsh assembly's Brexit and constitutional committees on the EU Withdrawal Bill.

The first minister has argued the bill, which proposes to transfer EU laws to the UK, would result in powers being taken away from the devolved administrations.

After meeting with Theresa May in Downing Street last week, Mr Jones said there had been progress but said the bill still needed to change - "making sure that powers meant to come to Wales do come to Wales".

The bill will next be discussed in the Commons on 14 and 15 November.