Carwyn Jones begins Welsh Government cabinet reshuffle
First Minister Carwyn Jones has begun a reshuffle of his Cabinet team, BBC Wales understands.
Mr Jones is expected to make a number of changes, with final details due to be confirmed this afternoon.
It is understood that some long-serving Ministers will make way, with promotions for some from the 2016 intake.
There is speculation that former Plaid Cymru leader Lord Elis-Thomas could also be offered a role.
He has been voting with the Welsh Government since leaving Plaid in October last year.