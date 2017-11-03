Image copyright BBC/Getty Image caption Could Carwyn Jones make Dafydd Elis-Thomas a first minister?

First Minister Carwyn Jones has begun a reshuffle of his Cabinet team, BBC Wales understands.

Mr Jones is expected to make a number of changes, with final details due to be confirmed this afternoon.

It is understood that some long-serving Ministers will make way, with promotions for some from the 2016 intake.

There is speculation that former Plaid Cymru leader Lord Elis-Thomas could also be offered a role.

He has been voting with the Welsh Government since leaving Plaid in October last year.