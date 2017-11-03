Image caption Either Elizabeth Evans or Jane Dodds will be declared the winner on Friday

The two women bidding to be the new leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats will find out who has won on Friday.

Elizabeth Evans and Jane Dodds are running for the job, after Mark Williams lost this seat in June's general election and stepped down.

Ms Dodds is a former general election candidate in Montgomeryshire and Ms Evans is a councillor and ex-Ceredigion assembly candidate.

The winner be declared in Cardiff Bay after five weeks of campaigning.

The new leader will face the task of rebuilding a party with no MPs in Wales and just one assembly member.