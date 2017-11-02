Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The highest air passenger duty rate was £10 when it was introduced in 1994

The Welsh Government would aim to scrap air passenger duty (APD) on long-haul flights if the tax was devolved, First Minister Carwyn Jones has said.

Costing around £1m a year, it could boost Cardiff Airport passenger numbers by a third, or 500,000 a year, he said.

New research for Welsh ministers by aviation consultants said the effect on Bristol Airport would be "marginal".

UK ministers said they ruled out devolving APD after considering the impact on English airports nearby.

Consultants Northpoint's research also suggests abolishing the tax on all flights, combined with additional route development incentives, could even raise Cardiff passenger numbers by nearly 50%, adding 658,000 extra passengers a year by 2025.

On economy class outbound flights of over 2,000 miles, passengers currently pay £75 in tax, rising to £78 next April.

The duty on long-haul business class journeys is £150, increasing to £156 in 2018.

Mr Jones said: "Why is it that Scotland has been given that power and Wales hasn't got that power?

"We could really grow Cardiff Airport, we could help to grow other airports across Wales, if air passenger duty was devolved, and we know it doesn't come at anyone else's expense.

"This is not about taking passengers from other airports, those that are over the border, this is about growing demand in Wales."

Asked by BBC Wales if he would scrap APD if he had the power, he said: "That's where we'd start, it would cost around £1m [a year], and our budget is £16bn, more or less.

"It's a small amount of money, but the economic boost would be far more than £1m, but yes we start from the position of looking to get rid of it, certainly not to increase it."

Image caption Carwyn Jones says more air passengers at Cardiff could also help relieve pressure on Heathrow

The Welsh Government bought Cardiff Airport, near Rhoose in the Vale of Glamorgan, for £52m in 2013, after a slump in passenger numbers.

In April, Qatar Airways announced it would introduce flights from Cardiff to the Middle East.

It is adding Doha, Qatar's capital, as a destination from 2018, in addition to flights it already runs to Orlando in Florida.

Attracting long-haul destinations has been one of the aims of the airport, as part of its growth strategy.

A UK government spokesperson said it had "looked at the issue of APD devolution in detail over recent years in line with our commitment in the St David's Day Agreement [on Welsh devolution].

"We made our position clear on this matter last year. Having considered the impacts of devolving APD on nearby English regional airports, we have ruled out the devolution of APD to Wales."