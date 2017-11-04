Image copyright Getty Images

There is little more than six hours of free childcare available per child across Wales, despite a Welsh Government pledge to offer five times that, a report has revealed.

The Welsh Government has promised 30 free hours a week for three and four-year-olds with working parents.

But parents said they already struggle to find affordable and flexible childcare.

The Welsh Government said it was working to address capacity issues.

The pledge to provide 30 hours of free childcare for 48 weeks of the year aims to remove one of the "major barriers to employment".

But a Welsh Government-commissioned report has highlighted issues with levels of childcare availability.

The average is two hours and 40 minutes per child.

Since September, the free childcare offer has been piloted in six areas - Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Flintshire, Anglesey and Gwynedd.

CASE STUDY

Single mother-of-four Zoe Maidment, whose youngest child is aged four, has struggled to find work that fits around childcare.

She recently completed a work placement set up between a retailer and Gingerbread Wales, a charity for single-parent families, and was offered a job.

But Miss Maidment, from Fairwater in Cardiff, was not able to accept it as she could not find childcare available at suitable times.

"The childcare situation is very stressful and upsetting," she said.

"There is this expectation for single mums and dads to work but it's not always that easy if you don't have the support network of family and friends.

"I think a lot of single parents do want to work, to feel like they're supporting their family. Thirty hours of free childcare would be helpful, but only as long as they can facilitate it."

According to the report, there are 70,000 children aged three and four in Wales.

It said if all eligible children took up the offer, it would mean more than 46,000 full-time places would be required - but there are estimated to be just 45,000.

"This means, at current estimates, if all full-time places were devoted to providing the childcare offer, there still would not be enough places," the report said.

It highlighted that childcare availability was higher in north Wales, where there are more affluent areas and a lower density of people.

But the report also revealed some rural areas and disadvantaged areas have no or limited childcare availability.

Amy Preece, head of Gingerbread Wales, said parents of young children want to work but "affordable and flexible childcare is not always available".

"We welcome the principle of increasing the hours of free childcare for parents of three and four-year-olds in Wales and recommend that this is also extended to ensure those in education and training and part-time work are eligible," she said.

"But as the research shows, the policy will not work in practice without investment. Until free, high-quality childcare is available across Wales, single parents will continue to struggle to enter employment."

The Wendy House Nursery is one of the nurseries taking part in the pilot in Flintshire

Owner Wendy Powell said nurseries are facing increasing costs and believes a cut in business rates would help.

"We are very happy about the offer because it will help parents but we are being forced to put our fees up all the time," she said.

"It's very expensive at the point of delivery because of all the things required to provide high-quality childcare.

"In the last year or so we have seen so many pressures - my business rates have gone up 40%, we're paying staff the minimum living wage, paying statutory sick pay which then means paying an agency to fill in, ensuring all of our staff are first aid trained.

"We want to do these things to maintain quality but it all costs and many nurseries are struggling."

National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) Cymru is calling for all private day nurseries in Wales to be exempt from business rates, to enable them to stay afloat and help deliver the initiative.

Scotland recently announced nurseries would be fully exempt from the rates.

Purnima Tanuku, chief executive of NDNA Cymru, said: "This would prevent private nurseries having to pass the additional cost burden onto parents in the form of higher fees for younger children."

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: "We are under no illusion about the challenge of delivering this commitment, both for the Welsh Government and for providers.

"This is why we are developing the offer very carefully and working very closely with the sector to consider issues such as capacity to ensure we get it right."