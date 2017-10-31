Image caption Ports such as Holyhead could be affected by the imposition of tariffs after Brexit

The economy secretary will seek to secure Wales' place in global trade as he visits the organisation responsible.

Ken Skates said he aimed to ensure Wales' interests were "fairly represented" at the World Trade Organization during the Brexit process.

The UK will need to make its own deals with other members of the Geneva-based body once it leaves the European Union.

Mr Skates named steel, technology and energy as the sectors vital to "develop a prosperous economy" in Wales.

The UK was a founding member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 1995, but its trading commitments to other members have, to date, been done as part of the European Union.

In order to minimise disruption, the UK Ambassador to the WTO, Julian Braithwaite, has already said the UK intends to replicate the EU's trading commitments, which includes the imposition of tariffs on goods and services.

The economy secretary was due to meet Mr Braithwaite and Alan Wollff, deputy director-general of the WTO, during his visit to Geneva on Tuesday.

Image caption Ken Skates said he was "keen to ensure Wales' interests are fairly represented"

Referring to Brexit, Mr Skates said: "I am keen to ensure that Wales' interests are fairly represented in this process.

"During this visit to Geneva I will be exploring how we can best influence and engage with the UK Government and the WTO.

"Protecting our steel industry, our growing technology sector, our energy sector and customs arrangements generally are vital as we prepare to leave the EU, and pivotal to our continued efforts to develop a prosperous economy Wales that benefits people right across Wales."

If no trade deal were to be reached between the UK and the EU during the Brexit negotiations, then WTO rules would apply.

Under those rules, the EU would have to impose tariffs on goods and services from the UK at the same rates it charges to other countries - between 2-3% on many industrial products, 10% on cars, and between 20-40% on some agricultural products.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has previously claimed that farming in Wales would "fall off the edge of the cliff" if the UK had to rely on WTO rules after Brexit.

Brexit-supporting economists, including Prof Patrick Minford of Cardiff University, have argued that the UK should unilaterally decide to scrap all tariffs on goods and services to the EU.