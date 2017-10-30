People who work for MPs need more formal support to protect them against the risk of harassment, a former Welsh MP has said.

Jenny Willott, who now sits on the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), said staff were in a "vulnerable" position being directly employed by MPs.

Her call follows a string of allegations about the behaviour of MPs.

The prime minister has also called for new grievance procedures.

Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb was reported by the Sunday Telegraph to have admitted sending "explicit" messages to a 19-year-old woman after a job interview at Westminster in 2013.

Ms Willott, who represented Cardiff Central from 2005 to 2015, said that around 2014 political parties put in place codes of conduct and harassment policies to "try and reduce the levels of sexual harassment", in the wake of "the troubles the Liberal Democrats had with Lord Rennard".

"It's clear that that doesn't seem to have worked as well maybe we hoped it would," she told BBC Radio Wales on Monday.

"So maybe we do now need to look at more formal processes so there is a route for staff to take more formally if they have problems with their members of parliament, even if it's against another member of parliament for whom they don't work."

Ms Willott, who served as a junior minister in the Conservative/Lib Dem coalition government, said IPSA had started talking to the Commons authorities about a year ago "to see whether we can make sure there's some form of independent support for staff."

"They're in quite a vulnerable position because they're employed directly by the member of parliament, which means that if you've got a supportive and helpful member of parliament that's absolutely fine," she said.

"If you have a problem with your boss, it's extremely difficult for members of staff to know where to go to and who to turn to."