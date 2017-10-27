Image caption Lord Bourne has been in the Northern Ireland office since losing his place in the Wales Office in June

Lord Bourne has returned to the Wales Office in the department for Communities and Local Government.

The Conservative peer replaces Lord Duncan who, the Wales Office confirmed, made no public visits to Wales during his four months in the role.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns MP said he was "really pleased" Lord Bourne had returned.

Lord Bourne previously held the role from May 2015 to June 2017.