The first minister will visit Theresa May in Downing Street on Monday morning, with Brexit set to dominate the discussions.

Welsh Government sources said Carwyn Jones will raise his government's opposition to a proposed Brexit law.

His government's support for continued participation in the European Union's single market will also be raised.

Mrs May's deputy Damian Green claimed talk of a power-grab was "now behind us" after earlier talks on the law.

But both the Welsh and Scottish governments still believe the legislation, which proposes to transfer EU laws on to the UK statute book, would result in powers being taken away from the devolved administrations.

It is understood Downing Street approached the Welsh Government to arrange Monday's meeting, which Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns will also attend.

Image caption Damian Green has said that talk of a "power grab" has passed - but that is disputed

One of the Welsh and Scottish governments' objections to the EU Withdrawal Bill is that EU powers over issues such as farming and fisheries, which fall into areas of policy that are devolved to Cardiff Bay and Holyrood, should transfer to Westminster in the first place.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, ministers agreed that "common frameworks" would be established to enable the functioning of the UK internal market after Brexit.

But the Welsh Government's Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said the agreement "doesn't mean that we have stepped back at all from our opposition to the Withdrawal Bill".

The bill will next be debated in the House of Commons on 14 November.

The prime minister has consistently said the UK "cannot possibly" remain within the single market, as staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all".

Theresa May set out in the Commons at the start of the month how the UK could operate as an "independent trading nation" after Brexit, even if no trade deal is reached with Brussels.

But Welsh Government ministers are completely opposed to the prospect of negotiations ending without a deal.

Mr Drakeford said it would be "catastrophic" for Wales.