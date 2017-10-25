This is one for the anoraks but I am going to enter the world of hypothecated grant-funding for local authorities.

I blame the new world of the Welsh Government's two-stage draft budget process.

The morning after the detailed version was published, senior figures from councils popped up in front of the assembly's local government committee to say, among other things, that their calculations on how much new money would be available for schools and social care were way below the figures quoted by the Welsh Government.

How so? Well it appears that both sides are working on different sets of figures and they are sticking by them. One side holds the purse strings and one delivers the services on the ground and both cannot be right on this one.

Classrooms

In the last assembly term, school funding was pegged to the money the Welsh Government received from Westminster, and it followed matters through by checking that the cash actually found its way to classrooms.

There is now much more freedom for local authorities on school spending which is what they have been after for years.

Ring-fenced, or hypothecated grants from Cardiff Bay, which specify what certain pots of money should be spent on, have long been disliked by local authorities who believe they know best for the communities they represent.

The WLGA told the committee that around £70m will be spent administrating around £700m worth of hypothecated grants that councils deliver every year.

Free up councils to spend the money in the way they want, the argument goes, and you free up more cash for public services.

Grants

But then how would all that money be spent? In recent weeks, we have already seen concerns from the environmental and homeless lobbies about funding in these areas potentially moving into non-hypothecated grants.

The worry is that local authorities would no longer be obliged to spend the money in those areas, although the response from council leaders to the assembly committee was that "weird and whacky" schemes for local priories would not be on the agenda.

Here is the tension: local authorities want as much 'no strings' grant-funding as possible, but the Welsh Government would be reluctant to give up that level of control on the purse strings.

Having said that, the relationship between Cardiff Bay and county halls is the best it has been for years and on that basis councils may end up with more than they could ever have hoped for in the past.