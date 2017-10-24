Image copyright Geograph/Colin Pyle Image caption Ministers want to build a new stretch of motorway south of Newport to relieve congestion

Taxpayers will have to find more than £24m over three years to pay back money being borrowed for projects including a new motorway around Newport.

Without an unexpected windfall from the Treasury, the cash will be found through spending cuts or tax rises.

Welsh ministers can borrow £125m in 2018 and £150m every year after that, using new powers, up to a £1bn total.

Budget documents cite the M4 relief road, currently at public inquiry stage, as a project that could benefit.

The Welsh Government wants to borrow £375m out of a possible £425m of capital funding in the next three years.

Repayments will come from the revenue budget that covers the day-to-day cost of running public services.

The government hopes to pay back the borrowed capital over 30 years, starting with a predicted £0.6m in 2018-19 and rising to £6.9m by 2020-21.

With interest, the cost in 2020-21 will be £13.7m.

The government can also borrow up to £500m for day-to-day spending if tax receipts fall short, but Welsh Labour ministers have no plans to take advantage of this.