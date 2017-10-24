Image copyright Getty Images

More details on how the Welsh Government's budget will impact devolved services will be revealed on Tuesday.

Despite publishing headline figures three weeks ago, further information has been held back.

The Welsh Government said £260m will go towards apprentices over two years.

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said £50m for higher and further education "will enable them to provide state of the art facilities".

The total Welsh Government budget - with infrastructure and day-to-day spending combined - has increased slightly, from £15.05bn to £15.3bn.

But while the NHS is expected to receive an increase of 1% above inflation next year, councils will receive a cut of about 2%.

However, there will be 4% reductions to the Welsh Government's economy and infrastructure department, 5% in administration and 2% to its education budgets.

There will also be a 15% cut to the environment and rural affairs department - although the Welsh Government says much of the funding in this area has been transferred to local authorities.

The breakdown on Tuesday will set out exactly how ministers are planning to make those cuts, and is part of a new way of presenting the budget as part of an agreement with the assembly's finance committee.

Ahead of the budget announcement, the Welsh Government said £50m will go towards capital investment in higher and further education, while £260m will go towards apprentices over the next two years.

Ms Williams said: "Our £50m capital investment for the FE and HE sector will enable them to provide state of the art facilities, improving learning environments for students and satisfying local employer needs.

"This investment is crucial both for our learners and for the wider economy."

Minister for Skills and Science Julie James added that the £260m for apprenticeships "will build on this and enable us to deliver our commitment of creating 100,000 all-age apprenticeships over the life of this assembly term".