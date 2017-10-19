Image caption The full council meets for the first time since publication of the critical report

A report that found children were put at risk of harm by local authority failings will be discussed at a full meeting of Powys councillors later.

A draft safeguarding children improvement plan will be considered, after a damning inspectors' report.

On Tuesday, the council was given 20 days to complete such a document.

The draft proposals promise to listen to children, young people and their families and to prioritise making permanent appointments to key posts.

Council leader Rosemarie Harris has put the cost of the improvements needed at around £4m.

It emerged on Wednesday that Welsh ministers and the inspectors had learned from the media that the authority has also spoken to Dyfed Powys Police about potential manipulation of children's services performance data.

The council will meet officers from the force later to get advice on how to proceed on that matter.

Image caption Rebecca Evans says ministers will intervene if need be

The Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales report found evidence of missed opportunities to safeguard children and concluded a "lack of assessment, intervention and support, together with poor follow up and oversight, has and is placing children at considerable risk".

The council has apologised and has 90 days to improve or face being taken over by the Welsh Government.

Social Services Minister Rebecca Evans has warned she will not hesitate to intervene if required.