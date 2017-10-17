Image copyright Stephen McKay/Geograph

Plaid Cymru cannot support a tax on tourism in Wales, the party has said.

AM Steffan Lewis said a tax would be an "additional burden" when the sector needs to be more competitive - suggesting instead that VAT on tourism should be cut.

It is one of four potential new taxes for Wales being considered.

Plaid's intervention comes after Welsh Conservatives said a tax on tourism would have a "devastating effect" on businesses.

The tourism tax could mean a small per night charge for visitors staying in accommodation.

Welsh ministers have said they will decide which new tax they want to support early next year.

It would then be up to the UK government, the House of Commons and the Lords to agree the new levy.

Image caption Steffan Lewis said tourism is the "lifeblood of the economy"

Mr Lewis said: "In the current context putting an additional burden when our tourism sector needs to be more competitive is not something Plaid Cymru can support at this time."

"Tourism is the lifeblood of the economy in many parts of Wales.

"In an increasingly globalised, competitive world, we need every advantage to sell Wales as a tourist destination.

"Plaid Cymru believes that a cut to VAT on tourism related services could provide a huge boost to the Welsh economy. "

He said that the tourism tax proposal was "an idea put forward by the Welsh Labour Government" - welcoming instead a proposal for a tax on disposable plastics.

Both were options presented in the Welsh budget for next year.