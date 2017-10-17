Image copyright Thinkstock

Children in Powys are at risk of harm because of failures in the county's social services, a watchdog has warned.

The council has been given 90 days to improve, or face being taken over by ministers after the Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) raised "serious concerns".

There was evidence of missed opportunities to safeguard children, according to the inspectorate's report.

Powys council has apologised and accepted CSSIW's recommendations.

The report said: "The lack of assessment, intervention and support, together with poor follow up and oversight has and is placing children at considerable risk."

The inspectorate found an "inconsistent approach" towards following child sexual exploitation guidance and risk assessments which "placed children at risk of harm".

"Risks were not being appropriately and robustly assessed and there is no effective system to identify and manage risks," the report added.

Chief Inspector Gillian Baranski said: "It is clear from this report that we have serious concerns about the way children's services are run by Powys County Council.

"Whilst we have recognised the significant contribution staff have made under very difficult circumstances, we have serious concerns about leadership and management arrangements.

"We have made this clear to Powys County Council and expect to see rapid improvement to ensure that children are safeguarded and families in Powys receive the level of service they deserve.

"We are monitoring this closely."

Social Services Minister Rebecca Evans said she had met the council's leader and chief executive to "emphasise the seriousness with which the Welsh Government is approaching this situation".

She added: "If I am not satisfied with Powys County Council's progress ... I will not hesitate to use the powers provided to Welsh Government under the Social Services and Wellbeing Act to intervene more directly."

'Totally committed'

Responding to the report, Rosemarie Harris, leader of the independent-Conservative council, said: "We fully accept the regulators' recommendations - their report is both hard hitting and challenging.

"We are sorry that we failed to meet the high standards residents deserve and apologise for our shortcomings.

"The council is totally committed to safeguarding children in our county, and I will be leading the council's response to the recommendations of the inspection from the front as a top priority and that ensuring that the resources are in place to underpin this work."

The report's findings will be discussed by the full council on Thursday.