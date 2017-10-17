Dangerous driving deaths tougher sentence call by Welsh MP
Tougher sentences for dangerous drivers are needed after a woman from Cardiff was killed while being chased in a car by her ex-boyfriend, her local MP has said.
Sophie Taylor, 22, died when Michael Wheeler rammed her BMW, which crashed into a block of flats in August 2016.
Wheeler was jailed for seven-and-a-half years - little more than half the maximum sentence.
Labour MP Kevin Brennan will lead a Westminster debate on the issue later.
The UK government has signalled it is considering increasing the maximum sentence to life imprisonment.
Cardiff West MP Mr Brennan said: "Sophie Taylor's death was a horrible tragedy, and nothing will relieve her family's loss.
"However, the perception that justice was not done because the maximum sentence is unreachable adds another burden to bear."