Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sophie Taylor died when her car hit a block of flats in Adamsdown, Cardiff

Tougher sentences for dangerous drivers are needed after a woman from Cardiff was killed while being chased in a car by her ex-boyfriend, her local MP has said.

Sophie Taylor, 22, died when Michael Wheeler rammed her BMW, which crashed into a block of flats in August 2016.

Wheeler was jailed for seven-and-a-half years - little more than half the maximum sentence.

Labour MP Kevin Brennan will lead a Westminster debate on the issue later.

The UK government has signalled it is considering increasing the maximum sentence to life imprisonment.

Cardiff West MP Mr Brennan said: "Sophie Taylor's death was a horrible tragedy, and nothing will relieve her family's loss.

"However, the perception that justice was not done because the maximum sentence is unreachable adds another burden to bear."