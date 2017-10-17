Plans to cut the number of Welsh MPs by more than a quarter have been revised in response to public views.

The number of Welsh seats in the House of Commons would fall from 40 to 29, with the average size of each increasing by about 20,000 voters.

There will now be another two months of consultation before the final plans are published in September 2018.

If it goes ahead, it would be the biggest change to the electoral map of Wales since the war.

Although there is no change to the plan to cut the number of seats, there are 19 changes to the boundaries outlined in the commission's first set of proposals published in September 2016.

The most controversial idea was splitting Port Talbot between two separate constituencies - but this has now changed, with the town included in the proposed constituency of Ogmore and Aberavon.

'Local needs'

Another significant change is for Caernarfon to be included in a new Gwynedd constituency, rather than become part of a seat combining Bangor and Anglesey.

Constituency boundaries will change across the UK, reducing the size of the Commons from 650 to 600 seats.

But Wales will see the largest proportional cut among the four nations.

The Boundary Commission said it had tried to maintain community links and easily identifiable boundaries as much as possible, and it did not take political considerations into account.

Commission secretary Steve Halsall said it "sought to identify the solutions most suitable to local needs within Wales".

Image copyright Boundary Commission

Analysis by BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini

The Boundary Commission has made a number of changes to its original set of proposals published in September last year, but the most important change between now and then is Theresa May's lack of a parliamentary majority.

It means many doubt whether the new suggested lines on the map will ever become reality.

Despite a further two month period of consultation, there will probably not be any dramatic alterations, so at least we are in a position to say that if it does go ahead, this is what the electoral map of Wales would probably look like.

Broadly speaking, the commission has not faced major opposition to the plans in north east Wales and the south Wales valleys.

There are still likely to be disagreement on Anglesey, which will no longer be an island constituency, the historic constituency of Montgomery which is being broken up, and in the Port Talbot area which will see various parts join with its neighbours of Ogmore and Neath.