Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Uber says its self-employed drivers are happy being "their own boss"

Concerns about taxi firm Uber has led to calls to strengthen standards governing them in Wales.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said people should be able to rely on "a fair wage" regardless of what sector they work in.

It follows a number of controversies for the ride-hailing app, the latest of which was losing its licence in London.

Uber said drivers made an average £15 per hour last year but the Welsh government wants all taxis regulated.

It has been looking at how that could be achieved as powers to regulate taxis will be devolved next year.

Mr Skates said Uber, which operates in Cardiff and Newport, had been "innovative" but his concerns were "focused largely on employment practices".

He added: "I want to make sure that regardless of what sector you are employed in... you can rely on a secure environment in which to work, and you rely on a fair wage for your work.

"Through national standards, through our fair work agenda, I want to make sure that everybody employed as a taxi driver or a private hire vehicle driver is able to do their work in comfort for a decent salary."

Image caption Ken Skates said he is concerned about employment practices at Uber

Mr Skates said there had not been any specific cases raised in Wales which would "warrant investigation".

But he added: "Given high profile cases in the national media I think it is important that we do strengthen standards to address some of the major concerns."

The Welsh Government wants a system where passengers know the quality of service and fares they can expect, while drivers can earn a living wage.

A second consultation is expected next year.

Currently, Hackney carriage taxi drivers are able to pick-up customers from taxi ranks, and have regulated fares, but fares for private hire vehicles, such as Uber, are not regulated.

Mr Skates suggested implementing consistent fares for taxis and private hire vehicles.

Last year, GMB union won an employment tribunal case against Uber, where two drivers argued that they were employed by the company but did not have basic workers' rights.

Uber is appealing, saying its workers are self-employed.

It is also appealing the loss of its London licence.

Mathab Khan, chairman of the Cardiff Hackney Carriage Association, said: "When there is no jobs for Uber they ply for fares in the busy areas. They do it every weekend. It is hugely affecting our income."

But Uber driver Martin Edwards, praised the company, saying: "Even though you were flexible with other private hire firms, with Uber you can literally come and go as you please."

Uber said the "overwhelming majority" of drivers want to keep the freedom of being their own bosses.

A spokesman added: "We've recently invested in a number of changes, including discounted illness and injury cover, paid waiting time and the ability to cash out fares at any time.

"Uber abides by the same rules and regulations as all other private hire operators."