Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May struggles as she takes a drink of water during her conference speech

Theresa May's response to the on-stage mishaps she faced in Manchester will "resonate with people", Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has said.

The prime minister's party conference speech was marred by a persistent cough, a prankster and letters falling from the slogan on the wall behind her.

Mr Cairns said she showed extraordinary "strength of character" by continuing.

He said he "might have run away" had he been the one interrupted on the podium by a man branding a fake P45 document.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme, he said: "I think she showed an extraordinary commitment and strength of character, great resilience, and I think that that strength of character she demonstrated will resonate with the British people."

Security at future Conservative events is to be reviewed after a comedian was able to get within yards of the prime minister and hand her a mock P45 redundancy notice.

Prankster Simon Brodkin - also known as his TV persona Lee Nelson - was arrested by Greater Manchester Police after briefly interrupting Mrs May and giving her a sheaf of paper he claimed was from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Mr Cairns said: "This prankster then came forward; we weren't sure if he was a photographer, we weren't sure whether he was a delegate and we weren't sure whether this could've been an attack.

"No-one had any idea - particularly the prime minister - whether he was going to jump for her throat or whether he was going to hand her a bit of paper.

"It must have been extremely frightening and alarming, and I'm glad that there is going to be a review of security arrangements because if I had been in her circumstances I might have run away."