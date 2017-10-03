Image copyright Getty Images Image caption What cash will devolved Welsh public services be able to withdraw this year?

The Welsh budget is a major part of the assembly calendar - when Welsh Government ministers decide how much cash will be spent on the country's public services.

But this year there are some big changes, as the way that Wales' finances are run is shaken up.

What is a Welsh budget?

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford will deliver his draft budget for 2018/19 in the Senedd on Tuesday afternoon.

It will outline the pots of money which will go to each department of the Welsh Government.

It oversees Wales' health service, local government, education, housing policy, the arts, economic policy, transport and more.

From what is announced, we will know if devolved Welsh services are, overall, getting more or less cash from the £15.9bn they received this year.

How is the Welsh Government funded and what is new this year?

In the past the Welsh Government has been purely funded through a grant from the UK government.

But, from next April, the Welsh Government will be able to levy some small taxes and raise its own cash - namely stamp duty land tax and landfill tax.

So, on Tuesday, tax rates and bands will be published for the first time.

What we will not hear

The big omission is that the Welsh Government will not publish a breakdown of what is going to individual services when the initial budget is announced.

Mr Drakeford will outline what departments are getting, but is not expected to go into greater detail.

That is a big change from previous years and will mean it is difficult for us to tell you how much extra the NHS or other specific services are getting - at least when the budget is first announced.

The breakdown is being held back until later in October when ministers appear before committees of AMs.

Who is getting what?

Ministers have promised to protect the NHS, meaning sectors like local government could lose out as their share of the pot gets squeezed.

A recent report by two Cardiff University-based think tanks said the Welsh Government should expect, at worst, a 3% cut to its "block grant" from HM Treasury by 2021/22.

Currently, the NHS gets 48% of the Welsh Government's revenue budget, which has risen from 39% in 2009/10.

But the think tanks estimated that this could have to rise to 56% to keep up with predicted growth in demand.

That means proportionally less money for other services.

The think tanks warned that in the future there could be questions on whether the full range of council services offered - like libraries and leisure centres - are affordable.

How will the draft budget get through the assembly?

Labour, which leads the Welsh Government, is in a minority in the assembly with 29 AMs - two short of a majority.

But Labour has chosen to agree a deal with Plaid Cymru for this year's and next's budget, putting it on a firmer footing than the razor-thin majority they would otherwise have with backing from two other AMs; former Plaid leader Lord Elis Thomas and Liberal Democrat Education Secretary Kirsty Williams.

Plaid Cymru will not actually vote for the budget deal but it will allow it to pass votes in the assembly by abstaining.

In return, it said it has secured £210m in commitments, although about £50m a year is actually rolled over from promises made in Plaid's last budget deal.