Image caption Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford will present his budget to the Senedd on Tuesday afternoon

Spending plans worth around £15bn will be announced when the Welsh Government outlines its draft budget later.

For the first time, it will set rates and bands for newly-devolved taxes to be paid from April 2018.

Ministers now have powers over landfill tax and land transaction tax, which has replaced stamp duty in Wales.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said he had tried to prioritise pledges to build 20,000 more affordable homes and offer parents more free childcare.

Headline figures for each department will be announced, but a detailed breakdown of spending will not be published until later this month.

As well as varying taxes, the Welsh Government can now also borrow money.

Mr Drakeford called it a "very important and significant milestone" for devolution.

Some powers over income tax will be devolved in 2019.

A recent report by think tanks based at Cardiff University warned how commitments to protect the NHS, social services and schools had put other unprotected services under more pressure.

But Mr Drakeford said: "I don't think it's sensible to think about the budget as a choice between different services.

"Our aim is to think of what matters to people in Wales and then to try to protect everything they need as best we can even in these most difficult circumstances."

Labour has already brokered a deal with Plaid Cymru to make sure the budget passes this year and next.

Worth around £210m, it includes agreements to spend money on medical training in north Wales and increase funding for mental health.