Carwyn Jones is obsessed with process, bureaucracy and power, the Welsh secretary has said.

Alun Cairns made a personal attack on Wales' first minister in his speech to the Tory conference in Manchester.

He said Labour in Wales was "pursuing an agenda which aims to derail Brexit" and accused Mr Jones of being "duplicitous".

Mr Jones is embroiled in a public row with the UK government over the Brexit bill, calling it a "power grab".

The Welsh secretary said the first minister had "even been described as standing shoulder to shoulder" with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

"A duplicitous approach when Wales voted to Leave," he said to applause from conference delegates on Monday.

"At a time when our economic interests need to be our priority, when we should be reaching out to new markets, securing new trading opportunities and increasing our exports, the first minister is obsessed with process, bureaucracy and power."

Severn crossing tolls are due to be scrapped in 2018

Mr Cairns said Mr Jones "seems to spend most of his time working with the nationalists in Scotland - seeking to divide the UK, rather than working in the interests of every constituent part".

He said the first minister "should be concerned about his longer waiting lists, or his widening wealth gap, and his record-breaking council tax rises".

During the speech, Mr Cairns hailed the UK government's decision to scrap the Severn Bridge tolls, saying it "brings the opportunity to bind the South West and South Wales ever closer together", developing Bristol, Newport and Cardiff and creating "on the Western side of the UK a new powerhouse".

He challenged the Welsh Government to "empower" councils "as we develop the North Wales Growth Deal" and give them "the capacity to compete with the new Mayors in Manchester and Merseyside".