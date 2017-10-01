Jeremy Corbyn is "nothing more than a destructive lie", Andrew RT Davies will say as he urges the Conservatives to focus on the youth vote.

Mr Davies, the party's leader in Wales, will tell delegates Labour will "shamelessly swindle" young voters with "promises they can't keep".

He will urge his party to get young people "on our side".

Mr Davies is due to deliver his speech to the Conservative conference in Manchester at 16:15 BST.

It comes after the Tories lost their majority in the general election, trailing behind Labour by 30% among voters aged 18-35.

Mr Davies will say it shows his party has "some lessons to learn", and needs to persuade young people "that fairness and aspiration matter more than quick fixes and expensive gimmicks".

"We need to show that Corbyn is nothing more than a seductive and destructive lie," he is expected to say.

"And we need young people on our side. And that begins by speaking to them - speaking to their needs."

By using new tax powers in Wales, the Welsh Conservatives can help voters raise deposits for their own home and scrap stamp duty for first-time buyers, he will say.

Mr Davies will also suggest making sure all public sector staff in Wales under the age of 25 are paid the living wage.

He has previously conceded the party also has to do more to attract urban voters.

Later in his speech, Mr Davies will call for the UK and Welsh governments to pull together on Brexit for "our nation's interest".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged help for young people on student fees and housing.

But Labour, which wants to scrap tuition fees, called the plan "desperate".