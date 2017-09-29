Image caption Neil Hamilton said UKIP should not become a one-issue party

UKIP should not become a one-issue party centred around Islam, the party's leader in the assembly Neil Hamilton said.

The party is due to announce its new leader later.

The AM for Mid and West Wales reiterated his defence of the candidacy of anti-Islam campaigner Anne Marie Waters, saying she had been "demonised".

But he said the party needs to focus on wider issues.

UKIP has held its third leadership contest since the EU referendum - with a shortlist of seven candidates taking part.

"I'm not announcing publicly who I supported," Mr Hamilton told BBC Radio Wales's Good Morning Wales programme.

"But I do not want UKIP to become a one-issue party centred around Islam. We've got to focus on much wider issues, as we have been doing in Wales for the last year."

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Anne Marie Waters has divided opinion among UKIP's prominent Welsh politicians

But he said there had been a "lot of demonization" of Anne Marie Waters.

"I don't know her at all really," he said, speaking from Torquay where UKIP is holding its party conference. "I read her manifesto on her website. It's nothing like the caricature that people have heard about her."

"Because of our membership of the assembly in Cardiff, Wales has a kind of a separate identity in UKIP, and I think that will grow as a natural consequence of the devolution settlement."

Anne Marie Waters has been dubbed "too extreme" by Mr Hamilton's colleague David Rowlands, while independent AM and UKIP MEP Nathan Gill has threatened to leave the party if she wins.

But Mr Hamilton has said he does not think Ms Waters looks "out of the ordinary".

Ms Waters has called Islam evil and is a director of Sharia Watch. She has called for a burka ban, the closure of all Sharia councils and a temporary freeze on all immigration.