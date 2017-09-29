Image copyright Tidal Lagoon Swansea Bay Ltd Image caption A six-mile (9.5km) causeway could be built out to sea if the lagoon at Swansea Bay goes ahead

The prime minister has been urged to approve the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon plan by senior Welsh Conservatives.

Theresa May has admitted "complexities" with the £1.3bn scheme and that the UK government has to look at "issues" before committing taxpayers money.

UK ministers are yet to approve the project and the Welsh Government has accused ministers in London of preparing to "cancel" the scheme.

The Welsh Tories said the "bold" project could "revitalise" the economy.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies and other senior figures have written to their UK leader to back the Swansea project.

But she said: "This is a really interesting technology but, of course, there are issues.

"As we look at these issues we do need to make sure we're being fair to taxpayers and looking at all the issues around this."

The government commissioned an independent review by former energy minister Charles Hendry into the technology's viability and he said it would make a "strong contribution" to the UK's energy supply.

In his report published in January, he said the Swansea lagoon would be a "no regrets" option, would be cost effective, and would bring "significant economic opportunity".

But Mrs May said: "There are some complexities in this issue and in Charles Hendry's review.

"We continue to look at those and, of course, in due course we will make a decision about that but what's important is I recognise the interest people have in south Wales on this particular issue."

The proposed lagoon would involve building a 6-mile (9.5km) seawall off Swansea Bay, embedded with 16 turbines.

It would generate 320 megawatts of electricity, with developers Tidal Lagoon Power proposing a price of £89.90 per megawatt hour, guaranteed for 90 years.

Hinkley Point C, the planned new nuclear power plant in Somerset, will cost £92.50 per megawatt hour for 35 years.

In their letter, the Welsh Conservatives said the Swansea scheme would "cost households less than the price of a pint of milk each year and in a single step, opens up the very real prospect of generating power from the UK's abundant tidal resource at prices that can compete with, if not outperform, existing large-scale low carbon generators".

On Thursday, First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "We know we have off the coast of south Wales one of the strongest sources of tidal energy in the world, literally the second highest tidal reach in the world and it's not being harnessed, it's sitting there.

"It's predictable, it's clean, it'll create jobs - what is wrong with the UK government that they cannot give it the go-ahead?"

Without the lagoon it would be harder for the Welsh Government to hit its target of generating 70% of Wales' energy from renewable sources by 2030, Mr Jones said. The current figure is 32%.