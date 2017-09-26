Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New targets will help "decarbonise our energy system", says Lesley Griffiths

Wales should generate 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, the Welsh Government has said.

Environment Secretary Lesley Griffiths called the new target "stretching but realistic".

The current figure for electricity from renewables is 32%.

In June, government advisers warned a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in Wales by 2020 was likely to be missed.

On Tuesday, Mr Griffiths told AMs: "Wales must be able to compete in global low carbon markets, particularly now we face a future outside the EU.

"The ability to meet our needs from clean energy is the foundation for a prosperous low carbon economy.

"This is why I am today announcing targets to focus action across the country and to capture the benefits for Wales."

There are two other new targets, for one gigawatt (GW) of renewable electricity capacity to be locally owned by 2030, and for all new new renewable energy projects to have an element of local ownership by 2020.

"I believe these are stretching but realistic targets which will help us to decarbonise our energy system, reduce long-term costs and deliver greater benefits to Wales," Ms Griffiths said.

Plaid Cymru environment spokesman Simon Thomas said the Welsh Government had "made many of the right noises" on the issue but "when it comes to the detail its ambition is lacking".