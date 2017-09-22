Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Jocelyn Davies and Dyfed Edwards are among five new WRA board members announced

Two Plaid Cymru politicians are among five board members at Wales' new new tax collection authority.

Jocelyn Davies is a former assembly member and deputy minister and Dyfed Edwards was leader of Gwynedd council.

From April 2018, the Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) will collect and manage landfill disposals tax and a land transaction tax replacing stamp duty.

The chief executive is Dyfed Alsop, who previously worked at HSBC bank, HM Revenue and Customs and the Treasury.

Ms Davies was a deputy housing and regeneration minister under the Labour-Plaid coalition government, that ran from 2007 to 2011, and also the party's business manager in the Senedd.

She left the assembly in 2016.

Mr Edwards stood down as Plaid Cymru leader of Gwynedd council and vice president of the Welsh Local Government Association last May.

Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Dyfed Alsop has already been in charge of work to create the Welsh Revenue Authority for over a year

Announcing the appointments on Friday, Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said: "I am pleased to confirm the appointment of Dyfed Alsop as the first chief executive of the WRA and five new board members, who will have the important task of overseeing its work.

"Dyfed and all board members bring a wealth of experience to their roles and together will play a key role in ensuring a smooth transition to tax powers."

Ministers in Cardiff will also be able to cut or raise income taxes in Wales by 10p within each tax band from 2019, but have pledged not to make any changes before 2021.

It is estimated the WRA will collect more than £1bn in tax revenue over the next four years.