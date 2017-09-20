Image caption Stephen Kinnock said there would be no resistance from the local community to a prison at the Felindre site

The site of an old tinplate works in Swansea should be used for a prison instead of an industrial park in Neath Port Talbot, a Labour MP has said.

A public meeting with Ministry of Justice (MoJ) officials is being held at a hotel in Aberavon on Wednesday to discuss the contested proposals.

Stephen Kinnock, the area's MP, said he would rather Felindre Business Park was used instead of Baglan Industrial Park.

The MoJ has been asked to comment.

Mr Kinnock and his Aberavon constituency colleague David Rees have previously appealed to the Welsh Government not to sell the land at Baglan.

BBC Wales understands the proposed prison will be designated Category C with space for up to 1,600 prisoners, although that has not been confirmed by the MoJ.

Concerns have been raised about the proximity of the site to schools and homes.

Mr Kinnock said the UK government should "scrap the plans for Baglan" and move the prison to Felindre, an old tinplate works near junction 46 of the M4.

It is also owned by the Welsh Government.

Image caption The Welsh Government had put forward a list of 20 sites

Mr Kinnock said the brownfield site has its own M4 junction.

"We're hoping that we can persuade them now to reconsider and also, you wouldn't meet any resistance from the local community.

"The Ministry of Justice has already told us that the Felindre site came 'a close second' to Baglan.

"Clearly they think it is an appropriate place as well."

A letter from Prisons Minister Sam Gyimah told Mr Kinnock the site had been discounted due to the fact it had poor local transport services and had been awarded EU funding for business park development.

Welsh Government officials put forward 20 potential sites for a new prison.

Image caption The earmarked Baglan site is in an enterprise zone

The list was whittled down Baglan, Felindre and a site in Bridgend before the land on Baglan Industrial Park - in the Port Talbot Waterfront enterprise zone set up by the Welsh Government last year - was chosen.

A Plaid Cymru debate in the Senedd will call on the Welsh Government to oppose the construction of a super-prison in Port Talbot.

Bethan Jenkins, Plaid Cymru South Wales West AM, said: "We don't want another super prison in Wales. We need to reform the criminal justice system before building any new prisons."

Mr Kinnock said said Mr Gyimah declined to go to the public meeting, but was sending three officials.

Ken Skates, Welsh economy minister, had also been invited but is not attending, he said.