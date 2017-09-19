Image caption The Welsh and Scottish governments, led by Carwyn Jones and Nicola Sturgeon, are joitly proposing changes to the Brexit bill in a joint initiative

The Welsh and Scottish governments will set out later today what they believe needs to change for them to accept the UK government's Brexit bill.

Ministers will publish a series of proposed amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

The Welsh Government has already confirmed it will formally object to Theresa May's plan to transfer EU laws to the UK at the point of Brexit.

But the UK government says Brexit will result in more powers being devolved.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has said the bill "hijacked" powers that "rightfully" belonged in Wales.

AMs will vote on a legislative consent motion, on the grounds that the bill will affect the assembly's competence.

In a speech in Cardiff on Monday, Mr Jones said he was committed to a partnership with the Scottish government "to defend not only the institutions in which we respectively operate but also the democratic principles that the people of Wales and Scotland have resoundingly supported".

The UK government's European Union (Withdrawal) Bill intends to incorporate all relevant EU legislation into British law immediately after Brexit to ensure that rules remain in place before any changes can be made.

But the Welsh and Scottish governments have objected to the idea that EU responsibilities in devolved policy areas such as agriculture should first be held at Westminster pending longer-term decisions.

The UK government said the bill is needed to guarantee future trading arrangements after withdrawal from the EU.

Theresa May's deputy Damian Green was in Cardiff earlier this month for his first Brexit talks with Carwyn Jones.

Disagreement remained after the meeting but it was confirmed that the UK, Welsh and Scottish governments would get an opportunity to discuss the issue during a meeting of the joint ministerial committee at Westminster in the coming weeks.

BBC Wales understands that there will be more than 30 amendments to the Brexit bill published later by the Welsh and Scottish governments.

The expectation is that the amendments will be taken on by Labour and SNP MPs who will look to introduce them in Parliament to try to block the progress of the legislation.

Analysis by BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini

Carwyn Jones said was committed to a partnership with the Scottish Government over Brexit

This is a case of ministers in Cardiff and Edinburgh ramping up the pressure on the UK government in a very public way.

There have been discussions but the positions of the UK government and the devolved administrations are entrenched and at this stage it is difficult to see how the deadlock can be broken.

For the first ministers in Cardiff and Edinburgh, it is a case of safety in numbers.

Carwyn Jones and Nicola Sturgeon were on the opposing sides of the Scottish independence debate but when it comes to Brexit they have been speaking as one.

The big difference though is that Nicola Sturgeon is acting off the back of a convincing Remain vote in Scotland, whereas Carwyn Jones has to reconcile his opposition to the Brexit bill with the Leave vote in Wales.