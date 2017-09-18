Image caption Alun Cairns: "Centralising powers in Cardiff doesn't answer the needs of all parts of Wales"

Welsh ministers should hand more powers to the regions of Wales rather than controlling everything from Cardiff, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has said.

On the 20th anniversary of the referendum that created the assembly, Mr Cairns said too much power had been "centralised" in the Welsh capital.

Wales should respond to the challenge posed by new elected mayors in Bristol, Manchester and Merseyside, he said.

Events will take place around Cardiff Bay on Monday to mark the anniversary.

In 1997 Wales voted by a narrow margin - just 6,721 votes out of 1.1 million cast - in favour of creating an assembly.

Mr Cairns said voters now accepted the assembly was part of the political landscape, even if most would "never love" the institution.

Meanwhile First Minister Carwyn Jones will say on Monday that Wales is a "nation transformed".

Image caption Alun Cairns won a seat at the first assembly election in 1999

A former AM who switched to Westminster, Mr Cairns suggested the creation of English mayors meant there needed to be a new drive to move power out of Cardiff.

"I think it's fair to say that the devolution of powers from Whitehall to English cities has created a new dynamic, and Wales needs to respond to the challenge," he said.

"Centralising powers in Cardiff Bay might not allow policy to develop in Wrexham, for instance, as result of the extra competition or extra economic weight that will come from Manchester and Merseyside.

"Centralising powers in Cardiff doesn't answer the needs of all parts of Wales. So there could well be the need for greater devolution to authorities, to individuals across the whole of Wales rather than keeping them in Cardiff Bay at all stages."

Bristol has had an elected mayor since 2012, with new regional mayors for both Merseyside and Greater Manchester created this year. The regional mayors have significant powers over issues such as housing, planning and transport.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, one of England's six new metro mayors

Mr Cairns suggested there was no longer any suggestion that the assembly should be scrapped, despite criticism of the Welsh Government's record on issues such as school standards and NHS waiting lists.

"People rightly accept the assembly as part of the political landscape," he said.

"I think it's fair to say the public will never love any political institution or any establishment of a bureaucracy, and that's clearly what needs to be in place in order to deliver the devolution agenda.

"But there is no questioning of the institution itself. There are certainly criticisms, and I think that keeps politicians of all political persuasions on their toes, and rightly so."

He said it was "healthy" that several politicians had served in both the assembly and Parliament over the past two decades.

Mr Cairns represented South Wales West in the assembly between 1999 and 2011, and has been MP for the Vale of Glamorgan since 2010.

"A little bit of competition now and again doesn't do any harm," he said.

"I think businesses and people in Wales will benefit when politicians play an active part in both places."

'Transformed'

First Minister Carwyn Jones will tell an audience in Cardiff on Monday that Wales is a "nation transformed" 20 years on from the referendum.

He is expected to say: "I see every day a generation of young people who are fearless, who are educated and grounded in Wales and firmly believe that the future belongs to them, and that the world is out there to conquer.

"The contrast with the past is huge, it has been hard won, and it must be built upon.

"That narrow win in 1997 has now blossomed into a broad consensus - our assembly is now the most trusted layer of government in the land."