The Welsh Government has confirmed it aims to formally object to Theresa May's plan to transfer EU laws to the UK at the point of Brexit.

First Minister Carwyn Jones has called the repeal bill a "naked power-grab".

Plans have now been published to hold a Senedd vote on a legislative consent motion, on the grounds that the repeal bill will affect devolved powers.

Ex-Welsh Secretary David Jones has said there is a case for EU powers in areas such as farming to go to Westminster.

The UK government's European Union (Withdrawal) Bill intends to incorporate all relevant EU legislation into British law immediately after Brexit to ensure that rules remain in place before any changes can be made.

It passed its second reading in the House of Commons shortly after midnight on Monday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carwyn Jones and Nicola Sturgeon claim Welsh and Scottish devolution will be undermined

But the Welsh and Scottish Governments have objected to the idea that EU responsibilities in devolved policy areas such as agriculture are first transferred to and held at Westminster pending longer-term decisions.

Assembly members are expected to vote in January on the parts of the bill that relate to issues devolved to Wales.

The motion contains the words: "The Welsh Government will not be able to recommend to the Assembly that it gives consent to the Bill as currently drafted."

A memo outlining Welsh ministers' objections restated their willingness to negotiate UK frameworks for matters previously handled by Brussels, "based on agreement, not imposition".

It said new legal constraints on the assembly were "wholly unacceptable in principle", and claimed the bill would add "complexity and uncertainty" to the devolution settlement.

While AMs do not have a veto on the repeal bill, the vote will cause a political row if the Senedd backs the first minister's stance.