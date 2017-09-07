£1.8m spent on Welsh Government credit cards, figures show

Image copyright PA

More than £1.8m was spent on Welsh Government credit cards in 2016-17, including on luxury dining and hotels, figures have revealed.

Spending on the cards included £1,652.50 on seven visits to the Michelin-starred James Sommerin Restaurant in Penarth.

The Welsh Conservatives have described the spending as "out of control".

But the Welsh Government said the cards were used by civil servants for "official business reasons".

The figures, released on the Welsh Government website, showed £1,876.65 was spent with Metropolitan Limousine, a Chicago car hire company, in September last year - the same month First Minister Carwyn Jones visited the US city to discuss trade.

Also in September, £3,204.32 was spent on accommodation at the four-star Sofitel Chicago hotel which, according to its website, boasts "stunning views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline" from its 32-floor glass building.

Other purchases included:

£203,644.83 on flights

£5,418 on transport firm Uber

£3,028.22 on yachting and boating

£1,001 on four visits to Zip World Limited, which runs three zip line and adventure sites in north Wales

£3,049.20 on clothing at scarf wholesaler Fashionscarfworld.com

£460 for fixtures and fittings from Ikea

Tory finance spokesman Nick Ramsay said: "The bill for Welsh Government credit cards is out of control, with staff spending more and more each year.

"The public needs to have confidence that the system isn't being abused and the raft of flamboyant transactions undertaken by civil servants will have eyes rolling."

Mr Ramsay, who called for the system to be investigated by the Auditor General for Wales, said the reason for having the cards was to "reduce the bureaucratic cost of processing small claims" and "not to make it easy to splash the cash with impunity in lavish restaurants and boutique hotels".

Image copyright Google Image caption More than £3,000 was spent on accommodation at the Sofitel Chicago hotel

A spokesman for the permanent secretary of the Welsh Government said: "The issue of procurement cards is tightly controlled and there are strict rules in place to ensure every transaction is logged and accounted for.

"In addition, all transactions must be separately approved by a senior official.

"Procurement card usage is published on our website every month in order to be open and fully transparent."

He said it was not possible to compare the published figures for 2016-17 with previous statistics due to a change in the way business travel and accommodation is purchased.

In July last year, it emerged £7.5m had been spent on the authority's cards, known officially as procurement cards, in the five years from 2011.

This included £103.91 at lingerie shop Victoria's Secret, which the Welsh Government later said was repaid after an investigation found it to be "fraudulent".