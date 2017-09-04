Byron Davies elected Welsh Conservative chair

Image caption Byron Davies was an assembly member for four years and an MP for two

Former Gower MP Byron Davies has been elected as chair of the Welsh Conservatives.

He beat Preseli Pembrokeshire AM Paul Davies in the contest to succeed former MP and MEP Jonathan Evans.

Mr Davies, also a former assembly member, won Gower from Labour in a shock result at the 2015 general election but lost the seat in June.

Jamie Wallace and Tom James have been elected as deputy chairs.

They were chosen through an electoral college made up of Conservative constituency chairs, deputy chairs and some councillors.

A Conservative source in the Welsh Assembly said group leader Andrew RT Davies was "positive" about working with the new chair, who he said was well placed to understand the need to reform the party in Wales.

Mr Davies offered his congratulations in a tweet, saying: "Look forward to working together to build the foundations for a successful future."