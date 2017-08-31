Change Tory song, not just the singer, says Heseltine

Image copyright PA Image caption Lord Heseltine is a long-standing supporter of the EU

The Conservatives need to "change the song, not just the singer" before the next general election, former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine has said.

On Wednesday, Theresa May said she intended to lead her party into another election, whenever that was.

There was speculation she would stand down after Brexit in 2019, after losing her majority in June's election.

Swansea-born Lord Heseltine predicted another election within two years and called for a new Tory Brexit approach.

He told BBC Radio Wales Labour had "smelt the wind", realised Brexit would be problematic and changed its policy.

Labour now says it would keep the UK in the EU single market and customs union for a transitional period after Brexit.

Speaking on the Good Morning Wales programme, he said: "The (Conservative) party is professional, they will have worked it all out.

"They will know that re-running the last election is not a good idea.

"My advice is that they need to change the song, not just the singer."

Lord Heseltine was deputy prime minister from 1995 to 1997, and held a series of Cabinet positions.

He stood for the party leadership in 1990, but was beaten by John Major.

He was sacked as a government adviser in March after rebelling over Brexit in the House of Lords.