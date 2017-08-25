Plaid Cymru a 'well-kept secret', says AM Neil McEvoy

Plaid Cymru remains a "well-kept secret" and is irrelevant to many Welsh youngsters, one of the party's assembly members has said.

Writing on the Nation.Cymru website, Neil McEvoy said Plaid Cymru should "bin" co-operation with Labour, accusing it of working to "meekly" influence the governing party.

Since the 2016 assembly election, Plaid AM's votes in the Senedd have supported Welsh ministers.

Plaid Cymru has been asked to comment.

Mr McEvoy said Plaid Cymru is a "well-kept secret" in "too many areas of Wales" - he said the party's fourteen lost deposits at the June general election "tell us that".

Demanding that the party should "light up the national imagination", Mr McEvoy said that instead of "meekly seeking to 'influence' Labour to implement Plaid manifesto ideas, which is our current trajectory, we should embrace full-on opposition".

"I want to see the Plaid group in the assembly supporting what is right, but opposing with every ounce of our energy what is wrong," he said.

'Cosy'

Mr McEvoy called for the party to stop asking "'would the first minister agree...' questions", and called for Plaid to "bin" the "cosy" pairing system - where opposition AMs agree to pair themselves with government AMs when members are unable to attend due to illness or other reasons.

Mr McEvoy described pairing as giving "prior agreement on how many votes the government will win by".

The AM for South Wales Central wrote that Plaid should be a "social movement, not just a political party isolated in the Bay Bubble".

"We should loudly stand for a fully self-governing and sovereign Wales at every given opportunity," he wrote.

"The national Welsh project must be our centre of gravity," Mr McEvoy said, arguing that Wales "must stand for a reversal of the centuries old trend of young people having to leave Wales to seek their fortune."