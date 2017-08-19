Brexit: Trade deals need UK-wide consensus, Carwyn Jones says

Image caption Carwyn Jones said all four UK administrations need a say in Brexit talks

Post-Brexit trade deals must have the "broad consensus" of all four UK nations, First Minister Carwyn Jones has said.

It follows reports the International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has suggested devolved administrations should not be able to veto trade deals.

Plaid Cymru said no deal should be signed without the "endorsement" of the Welsh Government.

The UK government said it wants a trade policy that represents the whole UK.

The Times has reported that Mr Fox has written to cabinet colleagues setting out four options for negotiating trade deals.

The newspaper claims that he is understood to "favour options that do not give the devolved administrations a veto".

First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "Devolution in Wales exists as the result of two referendums.

"The settled will of the Welsh people cannot be ignored any more than the EU referendum result.

"The four governments must sit round a table to agree binding UK frameworks in devolved areas and non-devolved polices in which we will clearly have an interest, such as trade.

"I have repeatedly called for a UK Council of Ministers covering areas of policy for which agreement between all four UK administrations is needed."

He added future trading relationships with the EU and the rest of the world "needs the broad consensus of all the nations of the UK to be a success".

Plaid Cymru's treasury spokesman MP Jonathan Edwards said: "If the UK leaves the customs union enabling it to strike trade deals, it is vital that no trade deal is signed without the endorsement of the Welsh Government.

"Otherwise the British government could expose key Welsh economic sectors and our public services, effectively supplanting the devolved settlement."

The department for international trade said no final position had yet been reached.

A spokesman said: "We have been very clear that we want a trade policy that is inclusive and transparent and which represents the whole of the United Kingdom.

"We will not be giving a running commentary on possible future trade policy".