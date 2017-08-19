Jeremy Corbyn Welsh visit 'on your side' pledge to voters

Image caption Jeremy Corbyn was greeted by large crowds in Wales during the general election campaign

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will tell voters in north Wales they need a UK government "on their side" in his summer campaign tour of marginal seats.

He will promise investment in jobs and industry at a rally in Bangor, after meeting community groups in Llandudno.

Labour came within 92 votes of taking Arfon from Plaid Cymru and cut the Tory majority in Aberconwy to 635.

He said the next Labour government would "transform" the economy, building on the new Development Bank of Wales.

"We will develop the jobs, skills, infrastructure and industries of the future through an investment-led approach, supported by our National Transformation Fund and a Welsh development bank, building on the Welsh Labour Government's Development Bank of Wales," Mr Corbyn said, in advance of Saturday's visit.

"People in Wales need a government in Westminster that is on their side," he added, pledging a £10 minimum wage, an end to the public sector pay cap, and action on energy prices and rail fares.

Labour gained three seats from the Conservatives in Wales in June's election, as Theresa May lost her majority at Westminster.

Conservative Guto Bebb and Plaid's Hywel Williams were both re-elected for Aberconwy and Arfon respectively but both saw majorities of almost 4,000 over second-place Labour drastically cut.

Targeting voters in the two seats, Mr Corbyn said: "We can win here and form the next government that will work for the many not the few."