Plaid Cymru needs to raise its game, Simon Thomas AM says

Image caption Mr Thomas has questioned Plaid Cymru's performance in the assembly

Plaid Cymru is not performing as well as it could be and needs to "raise its game" in the assembly, one of the party's AMs has said.

Simon Thomas' comments follow fresh questions about the party's leadership.

Speaking at the National Eisteddfod on Anglesey, AM Rhun ap Iorwerth said he would consider succeeding Leanne Wood.

Another of the party's AMs, who did not want to be named, called for a leadership contest claiming Ms Wood had "lost authority in the group".

Speaking to BBC Wales' Newyddion 9 programme, Mr Thomas said he would like his party to "concentrate on the leadership question they do have, which isn't a question around one person as leader, but the question of 'are we performing as well as we could be as an assembly group?'"

"I don't think we are so we all have to raise our game," he said.

Image caption Leanne Wood has been the leader of Plaid Cymru since 2012

Mr Thomas, who represents Mid and West Wales, also said it was expected that questions around leadership arise between elections.

"That's not saying anything in favour or against any person, it's just obvious it's going to be part of the discussion," he said.

"If anyone thinks they could do a better job as leader than Leanne Wood, they should stand using the party's procedures rather than say things anonymously."

According to the Plaid Cymru constitution, the leader must face re-election every two years. This usually happens unopposed.

The next opportunity to stand against the current leader will be next year.