Severn bridges to be publicly owned from 8 January 2018

Image caption Charges on the two Severn bridges apply only to westbound traffic, ranging from £6.70 to £20

The Severn bridges will revert to public ownership on 8 January allowing it to scrap the tolls by the end of 2018, the UK government has confirmed,

Monmouth Conservative MP David Davies said he was "very pleased" with the news, which he received in a letter from Transport Minister Jesse Norman.

Mr Davies said it proved the pledge was "not some wild manifesto promise".

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has described the tolls as a "psychological barrier" to doing business in Wales.