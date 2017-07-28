New railway station near Aberystwyth given £4m UK funding

Image copyright Ben Brooksbank/Geograph Image caption The original Bow Street station in 1962 - it was closed three years later

The prospect of a new railway station in Ceredigion has been boosted by the promise of UK Government funding.

Bow Street station, on the Cambrian line north of Aberystwyth, was closed in 1965 as part of the Beeching cuts.

The Department for Transport said it would pay just under £4m towards the £6.8m project.

The Welsh Government, which made the bid as a means of easing congestion in Aberystwyth, would be expected to find the rest of the money.

Bow Street was one of five new stations announced on Friday, with four in England to include Warrington West in Cheshire and Portway Parkway near Bristol.

Image copyright ceredigion council Image caption Consultation showed "considerable support" for a new station, Ceredigion council said

Rail Minister Paul Maynard said the UK Government was "committed to improving journeys for passengers right across the country".

"The new stations fund is a great example of how our record investment in the railways and work with local authorities and industry is delivering better journeys for passengers and boosting local economies," he said.

The proposed station, due to be completed by March 2020, would be built a short distance south of the original Bow Street station, which is now the site of a builders' merchants.

The Department for Transport said it would be up to the Welsh Government as the bidder to ensure the remainder of the funding was in place.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

It had sought a grant to cover three-quarters of the cost and previously pledged to give £1.7m itself.