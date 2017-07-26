Same Brexit page for UK Labour and Jones, McDonnell claims

Image caption Carwyn Jones has said exactly the same as Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit, Mr McDonnell says

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has insisted the Labour leadership is "on the same page" as First Minister Carwyn Jones on the terms of Brexit.

Mr Jones has suggested the UK should follow the Norway model, with continued access to the single market.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said at the weekend the UK would leave the EU's free trade bloc.

Mr McDonnell said: "If Wales is to thrive, we have to have tariff-free access to the single market".

"Carwyn Jones has said exactly the same as Jeremy Corbyn," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John McDonnell (centre) says the UK has a "special status" as the world's fifth largest economy

Norway is not in the European Union but it still has access to the single market through the European Economic Area (EEA).

It has to make a financial contribution and must accept the majority of EU laws but it does not have a say on how they are created.

Caerphilly Labour MP Wayne David has said the Norwegian model would lead to a massive loss of sovereignty. Membership of the EEA has also been criticised by shadow trade secretary Barry Gardiner.

But on Monday, Mr Jones said of the idea: "We would not control the rules but we would have full and unfettered access."

Mr McDonnell, who is visiting Pembrokeshire on Wednesday, told BBC Radio Wales that the first minister and the UK Labour leadership were "on the same page in terms of objectives".

"If Wales is to thrive we have to have tariff-free access to the single market; Carwyn Jones has said exactly the same as Jeremy Corbyn," he told the Good Morning Wales programme.

He said the UK economy's "special status" as the world's fifth largest economy would be key to negotiating a good deal on trade with the remaining EU members.