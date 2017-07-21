Aberystwyth councillor Emily Price awarded posthumous degree

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Emily Price went to Ghana to help teach children English and maths

Aberystwyth University has awarded a posthumous degree to a 22-year-old woman who fell ill and died shortly after being elected a town councillor.

Emily Price, from Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, moved to Aberystwyth in 2014 to study maths and physics.

She died just days after being elected as a Lib Dem town councillor in May.

Head of Maths Prof Simon Cox said: "With her quiet smile and enthusiasm, she will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by us all."

Ms Price, who was in the final year of the course, had submitted her dissertation shortly before the local elections and was planning to continue her studies at masters' level.

Her family and the university are discussing the idea of setting up a bursary in her memory.