Rail electrification between Cardiff and Swansea scrapped
Plans to electrify the Great Western Railway line between Cardiff and Swansea have been scrapped, the UK's transport secretary has said.
Chris Grayling told the Western Mail a faster journey between Cardiff and Swansea would be achieved without the "needless disruption of engineering works".
A new fleet of trains will be on the line from the autumn, he said.
And he announced 130 extra seats on individual trains.
He committed to 40% more seats on rush hour journeys between Swansea and Cardiff.
"The speed limit on the Swansea-Cardiff route is such that the new fleet of trains will be doing the route in exactly the same amount of time as they would be on a fully-electrified route," he told the newspaper.
"So it means the things people care about most (getting there on time and finding a seat) are delivered without the bother of what they care about least (how their trains are powered)."