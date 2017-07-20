Rail electrification between Cardiff and Swansea scrapped

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph

Plans to electrify the Great Western Railway line between Cardiff and Swansea have been scrapped, the UK's transport secretary has said.

Chris Grayling told the Western Mail a faster journey between Cardiff and Swansea would be achieved without the "needless disruption of engineering works".

A new fleet of trains will be on the line from the autumn, he said.

And he announced 130 extra seats on individual trains.

He committed to 40% more seats on rush hour journeys between Swansea and Cardiff.

"The speed limit on the Swansea-Cardiff route is such that the new fleet of trains will be doing the route in exactly the same amount of time as they would be on a fully-electrified route," he told the newspaper.

"So it means the things people care about most (getting there on time and finding a seat) are delivered without the bother of what they care about least (how their trains are powered)."