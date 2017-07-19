Welsh trade union bill to partially overturn UK restrictions passed

Image copyright EPA

A UK law which restricts strike ballots and other trade union activities has been partially reversed in Wales.

The Trade Union (Wales) Bill rules the measures no longer apply to devolved services such as health and education.

Local Government Secretary Mark Drakeford said UK ministers had been warned their "damaging and divisive" law "interfered" with devolved policy.

Wales TUC General Secretary Martin Mansfield urged the UK Government to "fully respect" the assembly vote.

Measures overturned by the bill for devolved public services in Wales include a 40% support threshold for strike ballots, and restrictions affecting time off work for union activities and the taking of union subscriptions directly from pay packets.

After assembly members voted to pass the bill on Tuesday, Mr Drakeford hailed it as "a very significant day" for public services and devolution.

'Confrontational'

"We should never have been in a position where we had to introduce a bill to reverse parts of a UK act," he said.

"Time and again we warned the UK Government that this damaging and divisive legislation interfered with devolved policy and the powers held by the National Assembly for Wales.

"We always said that the Trade Union Act was unnecessary and would lead to more confrontational relationships between employers and workers, undermining rather than supporting public services and the economy."

Speaking for trade unions, Mr Mansfield said the Welsh Government had delivered on a promise to "protect our devolved services from the Westminster government's anti-union attack".

"The UK Government must now fully respect the democratic will of the people of Wales and the decision made by our National Assembly to pass this Bill," he added.

"Any underhanded attempts to interfere in how our devolved public services are run in Wales would be undemocratic and unconstitutional."

The UK Government has been asked to comment.