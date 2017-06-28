Wales National Survey: Big variations in how councils are seen

People in Wales are generally happy with public services but there are big regional variations in how they rate the performance of local councils, a national survey has suggested.

The research found 90% were satisfied with their GP care and 91% with their last NHS hospital appointment.

But only 24% of adults in Blaenau Gwent agreed their council provided high quality services, the lowest figure.

Conwy performed best on that measure - 61% said services were high quality.

Ceredigion was next with 58% and Cardiff 57% in figures released in the latest National Survey for Wales.

Authorities following Blaenau Gwent in scoring badly on how their services were perceived included Anglesey, where 34% said they were high quality, Powys 35%, and Merthyr Tydfil 38%.

The survey was conducted by the Office for National Statistics for the Welsh Government.

On health matters, 87% of respondents said they were satisfied with emergency ambulance services, but that figure had fallen from 90% in 2014-15.

Social care and support services were rated excellent or good by 70% of people, lower than for NHS services but similar to the figure recorded in the 2014-15 survey.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Around 59% reported doing physical activity in the previous month

At a personal level, 47% of adults said they had a physical or mental condition expected to last a year or more and 33% stated their condition or illness limited their ability to carry out day-to-day tasks.

Around 59% said they had done some physical or sporting activity in the previous four weeks, with 34% of people saying they had walked more than two miles.

With education, 90% parents said they were satisfied with their child's primary school and 85% with their secondary school.

Asked about their local area as a whole, 72% said they felt like they belonged there and that people of different backgrounds got on well together, whilst 73% felt people treated each other with respect and consideration.

Those figures are lower than in 2014-15, when around 80% answered yes to those questions.

The survey found 17% of people in Wales to be lonely, using an internationally recognised scale of measurement.

Some 15% said they were materially deprived, meaning they could not afford to pay for basic needs such as keeping the house warm.

Around 66% said they had no difficulty keeping up with paying their bills and credit commitments, a big increase on the 48% figure in 2012-13.

Image copyright BBC elvis Image caption Recycling was by far the most common activity to help the environment

The survey found 85% of adults were now using the internet, compared to 77% in 2012-13, and one in five said they could speak Welsh.

On environmental matters, 67% reported they were concerned about climate change - 21% were very concerned and 46% very concerned.

Around 93% believed the world's climate is changing, with 51% saying they thought it was either partly (51%) or mainly (37%) caused by human activity.

Some 9% thought climate change was prompted by natural processes and 2% did not believe climate change was occurring.

Around 97% said they were recycling to protect the environment and 47% reported they were reducing the amount of energy they used at home.

Buying more energy efficient appliances (41%) and locally produced food (39%) were other popular ways people said they were thinking of the environment.

10,493 interviews with adults aged 16+ were carried out between 30 March 2016 and 31 March 2016 by the Office for National Statistics.