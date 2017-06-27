Law to tax fly-tippers in Wales passed by assembly

Fly-tippers will be charged twice for illegally dumping waste in Wales after a new law was passed by the assembly.

The Landfill Disposals Tax will come into force from April 2018 when power is devolved from Westminster.

Fly-tippers can already be fined and prosecuted but will also face a tax on what they dump under the new legislation.

The Welsh Government said it would "strengthen the financial deterrent" of fly-tipping.

Cleaning-up after fly-tippers in Wales cost an estimated £2.1m in 2015-16, according to official figures.

The measure is part of the Landfill Disposals Tax Bill passed by the assembly on Tuesday.

The new Wales-only charge will replace the current landfill tax in 2018.

The legislation broadly mirrors the current tax, which is charged on disposals of waste at authorised landfill sites, but introduces a tax on illegal waste dumping, including unauthorised sites and fly-tipping.