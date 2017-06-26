Circuit of Wales: Senior officials face racetrack inquiry

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Wales looks at what has happened to the Circuit of Wales project so far

Questions over the controversial Circuit of Wales project will be put to senior Welsh Government officials by AMs later.

James Price and Tracey Mayes will speak at a committee inquiry into government funding of the project.

It comes after a row was sparked when two other officials pulled out of giving evidence.

Developers claim the £425m project near Ebbw Vale in Blaenau Gwent could create 6,000 jobs.

Mr Price is deputy permanent secretary for the economy while Ms Mayes is head of governance and compliance for economy, skills and natural resources.

AMs wanted to hear from sectors and business director Mick McGuire and deputy director for business solutions Chris Munday, who intended to appear but have been replaced by Ms Mayes.

Both officials, who were involved in the government's handling of the Circuit of Wales, would have faced questions over a critical Wales Audit Office study into £9.3m of taxpayer's funding for the scheme.

Image copyright Circuit of Wales Image caption Circuit of Wales artist impression

Image caption Nick Ramsay will chair the committee hearing

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing on Monday comes a day before a cabinet meeting where ministers are expected to consider approving a £210m guarantee for the project.

Nick Ramsay, chairman of PAC, said: "I find the Welsh Government's response to the committee's scrutiny of Circuit of Wales extraordinary.

"Their decision not to allow the committee to question the two key officials involved in the process is at best irregular and ultimately undemocratic.

"On Monday we will be asking why key officials are unwilling to meet us and why the Welsh Government wishes to avoid detailed scrutiny."

In a letter to the committee ahead of the meeting, Mr Price said: "I am sure you will appreciate the priority focus for Mr McGuire and Mr Munday must be ensuring the completion of the rigorous due diligence process and associated work so that cabinet has the right information to consider the project comprehensively, and takes its decision in a thoroughly informed way."